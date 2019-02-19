Nigeria Elections 2019: Di challenges pipo wit disability dey face

As Nigerians dey ready to begin vote for general elections from Saturday 23 February, e get one group of pipo wey dey see pepper sake of say tins no dey ground to allow dem get beta hand for di process. Dis na di pipo wey dey live wit disability.

Even as Nigeria don pass di disability bill to make life easier for dem, many pipo wey dey live wit disability feel say na one tin to pass di bill and anoda tin to implement am wella.

Though di election bodi INEC say dem don provide glasses wey go help pipo wey no fit see well during di election, pipo wit disability still get many challenges on election day.

Some of dem dey feel like say dem dey invisible.

And dis tok get style take true based on one report wey European Union arrange, dem tok say: "E no get any koko policy by political parties make dem show report on pipo wey dey live wit disability and how dem show to vote."

Dis one mean say even if pipo wey get disability vote, nobodi dey send dia mata; no correct data to record dem or tins to epp dem.

Nigerians wey dey live wit disability reach like 19 million based on statistics by di (NPC) National Population Commission.

Even though no be all of dem register to vote or even don reach di legal age to vote, dis figure dey very important because e fit decide who go be winner for di different elections.

For Omotosho, im no get PVC to take vote so far, im neva vote before. So im neva get chance to be part of di political process inside Naija.

