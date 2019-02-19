INEC don promise to take proper care of corpers during election

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria election bodi INEC don promise to take proper care of youth corper members wey go work for dem during elections.

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) wey dey in charge of corps members, na dem reveal dis one for statement wey dem release through dia tok tok pesin, Adenike Adeyemi. Di statement say as dem see all di foto wey sara for social media of corps members wey suffer for Saturday postponed elections, dem gats carri di mata table to INEC.

Madam Adeyemi say di commission don promise say dem go provide transport, accommodation and security for corpers, throughout di elections. She add say dem don start to pay di corps members training and feeding moni plus dia election duty allowance.

Pishures of corpers wey sleep for open field, classrooms, inside bus and for ground on Friday night breaking Saturday, bin full everiwia. Di one wey come pain plenti of dem pass na say di election no come hold.

Di National Youth Service Corps na by force one year service wey Nigerian graduates of tertiary schools must do. Na dem INEC dey use do poll officers and oda kain work during election period.