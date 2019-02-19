Image copyright LUIS TATO

Nigeria election bodi INEC say security agents wey carri gun, no get any bizness to stand for polling units on election day.

Rotimi Oyekanmi wey be di tok-tok pesin to di INEC chairmo, follow BBC Pidgin tok and say di election bodi get dia own "security style" wey dem don dey use now in collabo wit security agencies.

On Monday, Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari bin say make police and army, use iron hand take deal wit those wey snatch ballot box on election day. Im say those wey dey plan am, "e fit be di last illegal thing wey dem go do."

Most pipo don reason am say di president dey ask security agencies to "shoot pipo" wey try dat kain thing, but oga Oyekanmi say no be INEC style be dat.

Image copyright Bashir Ahmed

"Na three rings of security we dey get on election day. Police wey dey stay for polling unit and those ones no dey carri gun; police wey dey patrol for car and dem dey cari gun and military also dey.

"Military dey stay for border post and strategic places. Dem no suppose dey around polling units," im tok.

Im add say im no hear wetin presido Buhari tok, but say wetin im sabi be say INEC get dia own way dem dey take work wit security pipo.

Di Nigerian Army on Monday bin tok wit tori pipo PREMIUM TIMES say dem go follow di order wey oga Buhari give. Army tok-tok pesin Sagir Musa tell di paper say "if Commander-in-Chief don give order to di Nigerian Army, den know say we go cari out dat order totally without any ifs or buts."