Ghanaians dey inside state of shock after claims emerge say di National Security Operatives wey storm Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections wear mask so say mosquito no go chop dem.

Di mosquito justification wey he give dey borst mind for Ghana sake of most people raise concerns over di masks which make dem suspicious.

DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu talk di commission of enquiry wey government set up to look into di disturbances say "my Lord sometimes we dey wear masks sake of mosquito bites. So say di mosquitoes no chop wana ears den face."

After dem question am ebe say en SWAT team wear mask to stop mosquito bites or so say people no go know who dem be, he now talk say he no sure why dem wear di masks yet.

People feel say dis excuse for wearing mask from di SWAT Commander be lies, dem enter social media free dema mind.

Di Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry wey dey look into di Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by-elections violence since last week Friday go talk plus journalists as part of day three sitting.