Di campaign to elect di next president for Nigeria dey reach finish line wit accusation wey dey fly upandan, say pipo dey abuse social media, dey use am dey spread information wey no true.

Di two main political parties don tell BBC Reality Check say dia rivals get hand inside di spread of fake news.

Di president wey dey now, Muhammadu Buhari, of di All Progressives Congress (APC), and im main rival, Atiku Abubakar, wey dey run for di People's Democratic Party (PDP), don be main target of videos wey get fake or mago-mago information wey pipo dey share online.

Accusations dey fly in both directions

"Pipo from di PDP campaign don try to push mago-mago information ontop internet," tok Tolu Ogunlesi, wey be head of digital communications for President Buhari.

Both parties deny say dem sabi anybody inside dia party wey dey spread information wey no true.

"Na so-so propaganda full APC hand - dem don dey manipulate foto and words tey-tey," tok Paul Ibe, wey be media adviser to Mr Abubakar.

Di APC deny di accuse and dem attack di PDP say na dem dey spread lie-lie.

"Political parties support and encourage dia supporters to spread fake news for dem but dem no too get control ova how those pipo dey do am or how e dey spread," according to Jonathan Fisher, wey dey in charge of one project to torchlight di role of WhatsApp for Nigeria elections.

One of those kain information wey pipo dey share for Facebook and WhatsApp, wey dey really popular, na di one say no be di real Buhari pipo dey see for outside, say na anoda man wey resemble am.

Although President Buhari don deny am, many times.

Reality Check don do di work to bring comot some of di fake rumour and mago-mago informate wey pipo don spread ontop di head of di two men wey dey drag to be Nigeria next president.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Na military plane carri di Dapchi girls go Abuja

Missing Dapchi girl

One example of information wey no true, wey pipo begin put for social media some days ago, nadi one about Leah Sharibu, di 15-year-old wey Islamist militants Boko Haram don kidnap for almost one year ontop say she no gree convert to Islam.

More than 100 girls wey dem kidnap from di village of Dapchi, for northern Nigeria, don get freedom except for one pesin.

Di messages and posts, wey spread on WhatsApp and Facebook, bin claim say Leah don die - di next tin be say e go viral.

One goment ministers respond say na "total fake news".

Free cash?

Di accusation for here be say di opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar dey plan to dash money and food inside box for one political rally.

Di pesin wey share di tori ontop internet na Lauretta Onochie, wey be aide to President Buhari,. She post foto of plenti box wey dem wrap togeda wit Nigerian money for di northern state of Sokoto.

"Keep dem for inside poverty, come dey give dem small money - Atiku for Sokoto yesterday," she bin write.

Di Buhari campaign deny say dem spread fake news.

But di foto na from two years before and from event wey one Kokun Foundation organise, wey dey campaign against hunger.

One media adviser for di Atiku campaign tell BBC Reality Check: "Atiku no go give awoof money or gift to anybody."

Make Nigeria worse again?

Another popular video wey dem don share na di one wey accuse Atiku Abubakar say im do arrangee deal wit Boko Haram for land and oil.

Di short video, wey dem don watch more than 200,000 times, na from one Facebook page wey im name na "Make Nigeria Worse Again". But e no get information about where or when di Atiku campaign don announce dat kain plan.

Di Atiku campaign team tell BBC Reality Check say dem no do any deal like dat - "nothing like dat happun".

And final-final, we torchlight one lie-lie tori for internet wey show am like say Muhammadu Buhari na pesin wey no get love for im kontri and say im give big support to pipo wey come from im ethnic group wen e be military head of state for 1980s.

Di tori relate to Mr Buhari as im no support di election of one Nigerian candidate for di post of secretary general of di Organisation of African Unity, wey bin dey before dem form African Union (AU).

Di fake tori kontinu say, instead im carri im support give one pesin wey no be Nigerian from neighbour kontri Niger - wen pesin from im own Fulani ethnic group na candidate for di job.

Garba Shehu, di president tok-tok pesin don reject di tori say no truth dey am.