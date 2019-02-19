Image copyright Getty Images Image example INEC Chairmo Professor Mahmood Yakubu

From now on Nigeria election office go dey do briefing everi day wit stakeholders to tell dem how dem dey prepare for Saturday general election.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, di Chairmo of Independent National Electoral Commission wey drop dis hint on Tuesday, also tok say dem don achieve 95% reconfiguration of di card reader.

"No result sheet alias form EC8A dey for any wrong pesin hand"

To make sure say everitin go smoothly and nobodi dey suspect anytin, on Tuesday INEC dey do audit of all di materials wey dem bin share and collect back sake of Saturday 23 February Presidential and National Assembly election wey dem postpone on 16 February, 2019.

Di INEC chairmo add say dem don invite political parties and oda stakeholders to come count all di materials and confam say notin dey miss before dem begin distribute di dem again from Wednesday.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu add say e no go good make politicians dey no tok anyhow to cause tension.