Superstar fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld die on Tuesday for di age of 85 years inside Paris afta one short sickness wey worry am.

Lagerfeld na one of di world most ogbonge designers for di heart of not one, not two, but three fashion houses wey include Chanel and Fendi.

Italian designer, Donatella Versace follow for many big-big pesin for di fashion industry wey pay last respect to late di designer.

Even America First Lady Melania Trump share foto for Twitter of one design wey Lagerfeld create for her first official White House appearance.

wey be Lagerfeld own fashion brand CEO, described am as "creative genius".

Celebrities including Victoria Beckham, actress Diane Kruger and models Gigi and Bella Hadid don also pay dia tribute.

Na who be Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld for di creative top-top position for Chanel since 1983 and don dey design for Fendi since 1965. E also design collections for im own brand.

Dem born am as Karl Otto Lagerfeldt for pre-war Germany. E change im name because e believe say Lagerfeld sound like "commercial".

E come carry waka go Paris wen e be teenager, and come become di design assistant for Pierre Balmain.

Karl Lagerfeld for 1960, then im na di artistic director of di Jean Patou fashion brand

Lagerfeld as im dey fit one of im designs on top model Ines de la Fressange for Chloe Paris studio.

Lagerfeld as im dey work on design sketches for Chloe Paris studio.

E begin im career wit Chanel for 1983, 10 years afta Coco Chanel die. For 1984 e launch im own name label.

E also don collaborate wit high street brand H&M - before high-end collaboration come dey very common.

Lagerfeld looks come dey very popular for im later years - e go wear dark suits and leather gloves wit im signature white pony-tail, black boots and tinted sunglasses.

Lagerfeld also bring change to di catwalk. For di Chanel AW14 show inside Paris e become high-end supermarket.

Dem also know as pesin wey encourage new designers, like Victoria Beckham - who don praise am for im kindness.

For 2016 Chanel stage one dia show for di Cuban capital Havana - di first international fashion show since 1959 communist revolution, for di two foto below.

World celebrities gada for di event even though dem no dey sell Chanel goods for Cuba.

Celebrities - including actor Vin Diesel and supermodel Gisele Bundchen - attended the show at Havana's Prado promenade to see Lagerfeld displaying the new collection. Lagerfeld said the line was inspired by Cuba's "cultural richness".

Katy Perry, Karl Lagerfeld, Cara Delevingne and Claudia Schiffer for di Chanel show, Fall Winter 2017, Haute Couture Fashion Week, inside Paris

Lady Gaga and Karl Lagerfeld for di Celine show, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week

Di designer bin no dey well for plenti weeks, and don mis plenti number of fashion shows.