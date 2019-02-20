Mubarak Usman dey work for Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State and one of di temporary staff wey Nigeria election bodi INEC select to help dem do work for last Saturday election dem postpone.

As oga Usman bin dey travel on Friday go di area im suppose work, di moto im dey inside get serious accident.

Usman wey dey receive treatment for Aminu Kano Hospital for Kano and get many wound for im bodi, explain wetin happun to BBC Pidgin and add say e no sure say e go do dis weekend work.

"Na eight of us dey inside di car. Me and three oda corpers wey dey go do INEC work also. Na as we pass Wudil dey enta Gaya na im our car jam one lorry wey dey come from di oda side and next thing our car fall inside one big hole and all of us no sabi wetin dey happun again," im tok.

Im say na police patrol car, pack all of dem reach Wudil General Hospital before im family come carri go back Kano.

"I no dey blame INEC for wetin happun, but for dis weekend work I no sure say I go fit make am because doctor say e go still need to see me," im tok.

Image copyright Fernanda Calfat Image example Di election wey INEC postpone affect pipo in different ways including those wey bin get wedding

Oga Usman say INEC Jigawa State Office dey aware of di accident and dem call am say make e send im account details last Sunday but up till now nothing don enta na im family dey pay medical bills.

Im also say im no dey aware of wetin dey happun to im oda seven passengers as dem separate for Wudil General Hospital.

BBC contact tok tok pesin for Jigawa INEC office John Kaiwa and im say wetin happun dey very sad and say dem go investigate di issues wen e come back, as im travel.