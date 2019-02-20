Image copyright EPA Image example Oga Sanders bin follow Hilary Clinton drag dia party ticket but im no win

Nigerians for social media dey accuse American broadcaster, CNN say dem get 'double standards' after Bernie Sander wey dey 77 years announce en presidential ambitions.

Bernie sander is 77, Donald trump 72, Hillary Clinton is 71 and @CNN said Nigeria has old men trying to run the country — Nicolas Eladebi Prenanagha (@Nickelas273) February 20, 2019

People say CNN be hypocrites sake of report dem publish say two old men dey contest for president of Nigeria, meanwhile dema own country get Bernie Sanders who old pass di two West African kontri presidential candidates.

Bernie Sanders is 77 years old and running for President AGAIN? LOL and CNN had the nerve to write articles of Nigeria running old candidates — Biscuit Oliva (@FriedRiceJim) February 19, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: At 77 years old (born September 8, 1941), Bernie Sanders is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination; yet, not so much noise in that country about his age as 76 years old Muhammadu Buhari running for president in #Nigeria in 2019. — Idris Oluwadare Aliu (@ioaliu) February 19, 2019

Di CNN report wey dem caption "Di old men wey wan lead Africa's youngest population," make chaw Nigerians bore sake of dem feel say di race be open to many young people so eno right say di station go try den find issues with age of African Presidents.

Some people start dey talk say Bernie Sanders who chop 77 years now, by 2021 US elections he go dey 79 years which be more than Muhammadu Buhari 76 for di All Progressives Congress (APC), den Atiku Abubakar 72, who dey run on People's Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Nigeria.

Skip Twitter post by @SALLISBURRY I'm sure @CNN will find this a norm, since he's an American & Woe be tide, if he were an African.



Bernie sanders would be contesting @ 79@CNNAfrica speak now, am sure if it were to be Nigeria's presidential candidates, u would be loudest in criticism. https://t.co/JavuNk1CGE — SALISBURY🇳🇬 (@SALLISBURRY) February 19, 2019

BBC News also report on di Nigeria elections which focus on di Godfathers in Nigeria politics, but di news no look at dema ages as CNN do.