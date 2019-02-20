Image copyright Reuters Image example Na presido Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar pipo dey look as di main candidates

Nigeria go hold presidential and national assembly elections dis Saturday afta dem bin postpone di first one.

Di last minute postponement surprise pipo and pain those wey bin don travel to go vote. E also cost di economy $1.5bn (£1.15bn), according to di Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Di election bodi INEC don give reasons for di delay, including bad belle and things like bad weather and problems to deliver di ballot papers.

Di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and di main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), condemn di postponement and accuse each oda say dem wan do magomago for di election.

So di postponement favour anybodi?

For inside statement, APC claim say PDP wan slow down di ginger of dia candidate President Muhammadu Buhari. Di PDP, for dia own, say INEC delay di election to create "di space rig well-well".

According to Idayat Hassan, wey be sabi pesin for di Centre for Democracy and Development, di one week extension dey too short to get big influence on di result of di presidential election.

Image copyright AFP

She compare di postponement to wetin happun for 2015, wen di PDP - wey dey goment dat time - push di election back by six weeks, say Boko Haram insurgency for north-east na im cause am. She say dat postponement, favour di APC because e make PDP look bad - as party wey wan "grab power anyhow e be."

She believe say dis year delay fit benefit APC small as e go make pipo no come vote especially for areas wey pipo no dey too come out to vote, but e no go affect "di north-west and di north-east...places wia Presido Buhari get strong leg."

Image copyright AFP Image example Di postponement surprise many Nigerians

Oda sabi pipo say di postponement go fit affect di two main parties, as dia supporters wey bin don travel to vote last week no go fit make anoda journey dis week.

Some pipo dey reason say di delay go affect oga Buhari, as wetin di election bodi do go make am look bad, as na im appoint di chairmo Mahood Yakubu for 2015.