Image copyright ETwitter/Eunice Atuejide

Eunice Atuejide, candidate of di National Interest Party don comot hersef from race to be Nigeria president for di 2019 elections.

Eunice tell BBC Pidgin say her waka to become president end on February 16, as she no get moni to kontinu afta INEC shift di general election go February 23 - from original date of February 16.

"Evritin I get I put inside di race. All my moni don finish. No be just me, but most oda candidates too," na so she tok.

She say now di presidential race na between di two big parties APC and PDP. And she dey give her support to PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Inside di statement wey Eunice Atuejide bin release, she say, "I chose to tanda for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar side so as to fight for di benefit of Nigerian".

Since 19 years ago wey Nigeria bin return to democracy, dis na di first time five women bin show interest say dem wan contest for president. As e dey now, di last woman standing don step down.