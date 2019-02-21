Image copyright AFP Image example Jussie Smollett na actor wey tok say dem attack am because e bin dey black

American actor, Jussie Smollet don land police hand for Chicago afta dem charge am say e submit fake police report.

Na for January di Empire star tok say two men attack am beat am because im bin dey black and gay as e bin leave im house to go buy sometin chop for Chicago.

Di Police dey suspect say e pay two African-American brodas make dem stage di attack.

Last week, Ola and Abel Osundairo open mouth say na im pay dem to stage am.

One of di brodas na Jussie Smollet personal trainer while di oda one act as extra for di Empire TV show.

Im lawyers neva tok about di arrest yet. But on Wednesday, dem bin tok say dem go "mount gra-gra defence".

Tok-tok pesin for Police, Anthony Guglielmi say Jussie Smollett bin surrender imself give police on Thursday.