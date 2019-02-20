Image copyright Defence Counsel Image example Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe for Yaoundé military court

Cameroon military court don adjourn case for Southern Cameroons leaders, Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine odas but warn dem not to wear caps and walking sticks for court again.

De state counsel say deh fit use de walking stick as weapon for court.

Sisiku bin appear for court with Igbo kontri clothes and walking stick and odas with different kain kontri clothes.

Afta long argument for court today, de judge adjourn de case for Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe for number 7 day for March.

Wen de case start de prosecuting judge present identity card for Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine odas from de national security. But de defence counsel reject'am, weh Justice Ayah Paul Abime join today say na photocopy.

Deh say na only certificate for nationality fit proof if deh bi Cameroonians.

Wen defence counsel now show dia own evidence, papers from United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR and Nigeria refugee commission, migrant and IDPs for Nigeria say Sisiku and odas na asylum seekers.

De government lawyers first reject'am say na fake as de document get one kain number.

Image copyright @Govamba-Twitter Image example Southern Cameroons pipo

Defence counsel too argue say for put number for document na Francophone style and not Anglo-saxon culture. Defence want make de court respect dia refugee status send dem back for Nigeria.

Afta break de judge confirm say Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and odas get Cameroon nationality, also confirm say deh bi asylum seekers. But, say e no fit stop military court for judge dem.

Defence Counsel decide for appeal dis decision for High Court, but judge deny and de defence counsel decide for walk out of court.

Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine odas bin di hold meeting for Nera Hotel for Abuja-Nigeria wen deh disappear and later reappear for Yaounde, Cameroon.

Wit de hearing dey for military court today, kontri pipo bin bi force for stay for house as activists make de day kontri Sunday, {Ghost Town day}.