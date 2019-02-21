Nigerian army go investigate sojas wey do 4+4 Buhari sign

Image copyright Nigerian Army

Nigerian army say dem go investigate pishure of dia sojas wey dey do di 4+4 sign of one political party.

For statement wey Colonel Sagir Musa wey be Director of army tok-tok sign, dem say wetin di sojas dey do for di foto dey against di rules and regulations of Nigerian Army.

"Plenti times, di Chief of Army Staff don make am clear say Army personnel no belong to any side, no dey follow for politics and will no go bend dia constitutional roles any how e be.

"If wetin we investigate na true, punishment go follow. Nigerian Army of today under di command of Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai no dey encourage indiscipline and any form of anyhowness." Di statement tok.

Image copyright Bashir Ahmad Image example Presido Buhari first use di sign wen im go National Assembly

Army say dia hand no follow for wetin di sojas do and dem don begin torchlight di mata to find out wetin realli dey go on.

Di 4+4 sign na Presido Muhammadu Buhari first use am wen im go Nigeria National Assembly and some members begin boo am.

Some pipo don interpret di sign as di first four years of im goment and di four im feel say im go do if im win elections. Members of im APC party don begin use di sign since den.

Dis week, di presido bin tell security agents to carri strong hand deal wit any pesin wey tiff ballot box on election day and army say dem go carri out di order.