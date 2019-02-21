Public holiday, free bus, early salary. How dem dey ginger Nigerians to go vote on Saturday

Image copyright NurPhoto

Wen di Independent National Electoral Commission postpone di Saturday 16 February Presidential and National Assembly elections, many pipo bin dey fear say e go discourage voters to come out on di 23rd wey dem move am go.

If you check am well, those wey fear get reason, as many pipo travel to wia dem register to vote, and as e be say dem spend moni, pipo bin dey think if need dey to do so again.

To support voters and encourage dem to come out on Saturday, different-different sweeti like free transport, holiday and accommodation na wetin both goment and individuals don offer.

Nigerian goment declare Friday as public holiday.

Di kontri Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau wey make di announcement, say di reason for di holiday na to help citizens go dia polling unit for di Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections. Im say those wey dey work for bank and di ones wey dey give important services still gats work.

Dis na how Nigerians for social media take react to di news:

Skip Twitter post by @censoj This public holiday on Friday just continues the tradition of wastefulness and a demonstration of the exercise of power without reason. — CSJ (@censoj) February 21, 2019

Sorry, this Twitter post is currently unavailable.

Groups and pipo dey offer free ride to go vote

#busesfordemocracy trend for Nigeria Twitter and di plan na to give free rides to those wey dey travel to go vote. But e be like na one of di major political parties get hand inside dis one.

For northern Nigeria, Katsinawa Association offer free rides to pipo wey dey stay Abuja and dey travel go Katsina, di home state of Presido Buhari to go vote.

Skip Twitter post by @oluagwu If you are in Calabar and you are going to vote in Abia hit me up I will give you a free ride.#busesforDemocracy — Nemesis (@oluagwu) February 19, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @Mmadudili Are you in Lagos or you have people in Lagos that will vote in Anambra state on saturday? There are free buses on Thursday & Friday. Send your name & phone number by sms or WhatsApp only to 0708 389 0884. You must show your PVC before boarding. Pls RT#BusesForDemocracy — Harrison Mmadudili (@Mmadudili) February 20, 2019

Even one airline for Nigeria say dem dey offer discount to passengers wey dey travel to go vote. BBC Pidgin reporter go dia office wia dem confam say na real, but our tori pesin no see anybodi fly based on di package, for di three hours im tanda dia.

Payment of February salaries to workers.

Di federal goment on Wednesday direct say make dem sharperly pay February salary to workers.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed wey announce am, say na to make things easy for workers wey go wan travel to vote for Saturday elections.

Fuel for discount

Di Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) bin direct dia members to reduce pump price of petrol from N145 per litre to N142 or N140 naira, depending on di area dem dey.

Di presido of di association oga Chindeu Okoronwo wey follow BBC Pidgin tok, say na dia own contribution to national development.

"Di idea na to soften di suffering of Nigerians especially for dis election period. Na our own way to encourage pipo to go vote be dat. Because wen you vote, you don do wetin you suppose as citizen," im tok.