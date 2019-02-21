Ghana police dey on manhunt for 12 suspects behind NDC office shooting wey kill one

Image copyright Ashanti Regional Police

Ghana Police for Ashanti region declare 12 people wanted over shooting incidence for National Democratic Congress (NDC) regional office which kill one person.

Police for di region release names den pictures of some of di suspects give di public say of anyone get filla, dem go fit assist police.

Di suspects, Hussein Bari alias Warrior, Midjima, Damos and Abu Taliban, Sanni Mohamed alias Commando, Wayo, Element, Jah Rule as well as Petit, Akon, Fayiz, Mallam den Rock.

Public affairs officer of di Ashanti regional police command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, say make di general public try den assist dem plus information which go lead to di arrest den prosecution of di perpetrators.

Wasiu Iddrisu die on Monday after some heated exchange between am den member of NDC vigilante group, Di Hawks.

Di confusion escalate into shooting which kill am dem injure one person who still dey inside critical condition inside for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Another victim, identified as Abdul Rahman also dey critical condition for Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Former President John Mahama who be one of di NDC party leaders release press statement where he condemn di violence wey happen for di regional office.