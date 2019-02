Image copyright iStock

Some bankers for Nigeria don para for goment afta dem declare Friday, February 22 as work free day to allow kontri pipo prepare diasef for di February 23 presidential elections.

Di kontri Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau tok say pipo wey dey work for bank and di ones wey dey give essential services still gats go work.

"Dis goment no just send Bankers for dis kontri. See me wey don plan how I wan kack siddon for house jeje. Di tin dey pain me, I dey vex," dis na wetin Ene wey dey work for Bank for Warri tell BBC Pidgin.

Anoda Banker, Ivie wey dey work for Lagos tok say she no be Lastma or Police or Doctor but na just today she realize say goment don group her type of work under essential services.

Young Lagos Banker, Tobi dey wonder how im go take travel go im polling unit now wey goment don force am to work on Friday wey be work free day for oda pipo.

But no be all bankers dey vex for goment. James wey don dey do banking work for over 5 years now, tok say im just dey hope say na only dis one time goment go do dis kain tin.

Im worry be say make goment no go add bankers join di list of essential service workers wey no dey ever follow odas go public holiday.