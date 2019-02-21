Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo say en party, New Patriotic Party (NPP) go invite opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) make dem deal plus di problem of vigilantism for Ghana.

He talk say if di parties no fit deal with am, he go issue legislation den take deal plus di matter.

"I ask di leadership di NPP to extend invitation to leadership of di NDC for meeting on vigilantism…If voluntary disbandment by political parties not happen, den I go take law deal plus di matter" President Akufo-Addo reveal.

He make di call during en third State of the Nation Address for Ghana Parliament, Thursday, February 21, 2019.

According to President Akufo-Addo, vigorous debate den di exchange of ideas on di vigilantism matter go be necessary in dealing plus di matter.

Early January, some political party vigilante activity mess up by-election for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

While government set up commission of enquiry say make dem look into di matter, another group of people wey eyewitnesses say be part of opposition vigilante group shoot den kill one person for Ashanti region of Ghana.

Di President make bold statement on vigilantism which be say time has catch say political parties go end political-related violence, else dema children den grandchildren no go forgive dem if dem spoil di peace for Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo talk about en plans for new education curriculum give nursery den kindergarten children, boosting tourism, improved healthcare for di country, agriculture, 79 factories under 1D1F dey at various stages of completion den stuff.

But some people take to social media where dem complain about some tins dem dey expect hear say he go address am but no hear like di local currency matter.