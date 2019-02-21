Image copyright Getty Images

President Muhammadu Buhari don express surprise ontop di huge amount of foreign currency wey don enta di kontri to influence di general elections wey go start on Saturday.

Di president tok dis one during di Federal Executive Council , FEC, meeting on Wednesday wia im point finger give some politicians say dem dey break money laundering regulation as dem dey desperate to win political power.

President Buhari also hail di kontri corruption police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC say dem do well as dem track di money in "millions of United States dollars."

Di Presido also tok say im administration no go stop to dey fight against money laundering and pipo wey dey finance terrorist, im appeal to Nigerians especially politicians to place di interest of di kontri above all odas.

Meanwhile, EFCC raise alarm say fake dollars too don full ground ahead of Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Acting Chairman of di Commission Ibrahim Magu say dem gada intelligence say di dollar notes dem look real but wen dem chook eye dem see say e no pure at all.