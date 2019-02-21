Image copyright Nyesom Wike

Di Court of Appeal for Port Harcourt, Rivers state, South South Nigeria, don throway di appeal case wey Sen. Magnus Abe and 42 odas bring say make di court declare dem as di proper candidates for di All

Progressives Congress APC for Rivers State for di 2019 general elections.

Di presiding judge wey read di judgement, Justice Bitrus Sanga dismiss Abe case say na academic exercise wey no get any merit

Abe wey bin be 'di last hope of APC for Rivers State' argue say di Supreme Court judgement only nullify di indirect primaries, but dis judgement don put final fullstop for APC case and dem no go follow participate for di 2019 general elections.

Image copyright Magnus Abe/Tonye Cole Facebook Image example Magnus Abe and Tonye Cole dey drag APC govnorship ticket for di oil-rich Rivers State

APC still dey ginger

Chairman for INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu bin don declare on Monday, say di Commission dey stand by di Supreme Court judgement wey cancel all di primaries wey APC bin do for Rivers State, both direct and indirect, come add say INEC no go put dem for di ballot paper.

But APC for Rivers State say INEC must to put dem for di ballot paper odawise election no go hold for di state.

For di media briefing with tori pipo for Port Harcourt, Tonye Cole say, "make I tell APC members for di state say we no go only participate for dis election but wen we do, we go win.

Two options dey for INEC to do if dem wan dey on di right side of di law, one na to put our logo for di ballot and di oda na to postpone di election for National Assembly and hold am for anoda date.

If dem no do any of dis two, den we go start proper legal options against dem."

Image copyright Mediafbi Adaoha Image example Dis na wen APC Presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari go commission Port Harcourt international airport

'Accept court judgement, na God will'

Meanwhile Guvnor Nyesom Wike don tell APC say make dem accept di decision of di court and put dia house in order for di next election for 2023.

"Di truth be say di Supreme Court don tok, INEC don confam. Na di will of God." Na so Wike tok for State broadcast.

Wike add say dem don arrange 18 luxurious bus wey go carry pipo go dia village so dem fit participate for di elections, come add say im don give order make di Commissioner for Transportation arrange di buses dem to carry pipo travel on Friday 21 February and bring dem back afta di elections free of charge.