Image example Rabiu Kwankwaso pishure dey big pass dat of even im party di PDP (left)

Plenty pipo injure afta suspected thugs attack former Kano state Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso convoy on Thursday for Kano, North West Nigeria.

Pipo wey see how e happun say plenty pipo injure but Police say dem no fit confam di number plus whether any pesin die as dem still dey investigate wetin happun.

BBC contact tok tok pesin for Kano Police Command DSP Haruna Abdullahi who confam say serious fight happun for Kofa and dem don send plenti of dia men go dia to bring peace to di area.

"Yes we hear wetin happun and we don send our men as reinforcement to bring peace and we go continue to investigate wetin happun and after our investigations we let una know."

Meanwhile di Peoples Democratic Party and di All Progressive Congress don dey point each oda finger say na dem cause di kasala wey happun.

One of di closest associates of di former Governor and pesin wey dey di same car with di senator wen di thugs attack dia campaign convoy Muhammad Di Goal tell BBC say na plan work by some pipo.

Image example Di former Kano state govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso na di leader of di Kwankwasiyya group

"Our plan na to round up our campaign for Kwanar Dangora and as we dey go we follow Kofa and for dia these pipo attack us with different weapons, we thank God say nothing happun to Kwankwaso and our governorship candidate."

"We know di pesin wey mastermind dis attack and we dey expect Police to do di needful."

PDP chairmo for Kano Engr Rabiu Bichi wey also speak to BBC tok say wetin happun dey very unfortunate.

"We dey wait to hear casualty figures but wetin happun dey very unfortunate I tell you."

Image example Di Kwankwasiyya group na supporters of di former Kano state govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje also release statement for wia im accuse di Kwankwasiyya group of di PDP.

Inside statement wey di commissioner of Information, Youth and Culture Muhammad Garba release, goment tok say di Kwankwasiyya pipo bin dey follow Kwankwaso for campaign rally for di area. a

"Di Kwankwasiyya PDP jaguda pipo under di korokoro eye of dia leader Rabiu Kwankwaso bin dey campaign rally for di area wit different weapons."

"Dem attack di prayer session wey di member wey dey represent Kiru/Bebeji constituency Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa bin dey do for beta election."

Govnor Ganduje say im don direct security agencies dem to arrest di pipo wey carry out di attack.