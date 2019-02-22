Image copyright Muhammadu Buhari Image example Nigeria Presido dey follow contest di 23 February

'Vote for goment of your choice' na one of di 25 tins President Muhammadu Buhari tell Nigerians on Friday morning wen e address im kontri pipo for national television broadcast.

Buhari go use di 7am broadcast wey last for 10 minutes to encourage Nigerians to vote and to behave themselves wella for Saturday elections.

"No fear of rumours of gbege. Our security agencies don work wella to ensure say ogbonge security dey ground", Buhari tell Nigerians.

"As your President, I hereby ask all Nigerians wit voting cards to participate inside dis mata wey go decide di future of our kontri by voting tomorrow. I beg you to go out and vote."