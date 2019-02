Popular search engine, Google show say di exchange rate of dollar to naira don become 184 naira to one dollar.

E no dey clear weda dis new exchange rate dey correct as e fit just be say na mistake for Google site.

Di website of di Central Bank of Nigeria dey still dey show di exchange rate as 1 dollar equals to 305.8 naira.

But XE, one international exchange rate site dey show say 1 dollar na 363 naira.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari bin raise alarm on Thursday, February 22 say too much foreign currency dey flow as di kontri dey prepare for di 2019 general elections.