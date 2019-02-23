Nigerians don ready to choose president and lawmakers

Image copyright AFP

Finally, finally, Nigerians don ready to vote to elect president and national assembly members.

Na many pipo dey contest to be presido inside di kontri wey get pipo pass for Africa, but na President Muhammadu Buhari, 76, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, 72 be di two main candidates.

Presido Buhari wey be di candidate of di All Progressives Congress, say im dey make ground strong for prosperity, but those wey dey challenge am say di kontri no dey function.

Atiku Abubakar wey be di candidate of di People's Democratic Party, na biznessman wey don promise to turn Nigeria economy around. Many pipo don accuse am say im be kurukere pesin wey dey corrupt. Dis na something wey dem neva fit prove.

Voting go start around 8am and go end by 2pm, but those wey still dey line by dat time dem go allow dem vote.

Voters go also elect members of Nigeria National Assembly wey be di House of Representatives and Senate.

Image copyright BudgIT

Numbers for di election

84 million registered voters

51% of di those wey go vote dey under di age of 35

73 registered presidential candidates

120,000 polling stations