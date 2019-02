Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPE

Popular search engine Google, don explain say be like error for dema platform top make di Nigerian currency jump up to 184 naira to US Dollar.

Google Africa release statement for twitter top which dem explain say dem go remove di conversion box from di platform while dem try correct di situation.

Skip Twitter post by @googleafrica We’re aware of an issue causing inaccurate conversions for Nigerian Naira currency, so we will remove the conversion onebox from appearing in search results until we are able to diagnose the issue. — Google in Africa (@googleafrica) February 22, 2019

According to Google Africa, "we be aware say di issue dey inaccurate conversions for di Nigerian naira currency."

Di error start dey make people dey question di strong performance hours away from di Nigeria general elections.

Skip Twitter post by @iam_johncfc So just a day to election dollars fall to 184 Naira and you want to vote buhari again



He is evil

For the past 4 years the dollar is 360 why just a day to election I cry for Nigerians #GrossNegligence#ElectionNotWar#EndBankingFraud — DJ Cuppy (@iam_johncfc) February 22, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @kaybest__ We can perform miracles in Nigeria o , Election is tomorrow and suddenly Naira to Dollar is 184 naira pic.twitter.com/f5nu5jV6Dg — Kaybest (@kaybest__) February 22, 2019

Despite di error, Central Bank of Nigeria website still show di exchange rate as 1 dollar equals to 305.8 naira.