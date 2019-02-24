Ghana opposition NDC elect John Mahama as flagbearer for dema 2020 ‘bobolebobo’ election campaign

Image copyright Facebook/John Mahama

Newly elected leader of opposition National democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama say di NDC make ready for victory 2020 after dem elect am as dema flagbearer yesterday.

Mr Mahama win di NDC Presidential Primaries plus 95.24% victory wey go happen for 275 constituencies across di country.

He secure 213,487 out of 330,000 total votes cast while six of en contenders altogether secure just 5% of di remaining votes cast.

According to John Mahama, "tonight, I want serve notice to Ghana say di NDC be strong. Di NDC be united. Di NDC make ready for victory in 2020. "

"Nothing, absolutely nothing go fit stop our march di Flagstaff House," he add for en victory speech for di party headquarters.

Former President John Dramani Mahama go contest di New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo for di 2020 general elections.

Some people question di chances of Mr Mahama who lose di 2016 elections to Akufo-Addo, but en party leadership den grassroots wey behind am as dema most marketable candidate to win power.