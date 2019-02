Image copyright Joel Kouam Image example Fire burn shops and houses for Congo market-Douala

Fire don burn more dan 100 shops for Congo Market for Douala-Cameroon as eye witness tok.

Just now official informate nova bi for how many shops and houses burn and de loss as plenti cargo burn, and e no bi clear how de fire start.

De fire start for 11:00 pm for Saturday night until Sunday morning around 7:00 am de fire continue.

Fire fighters and gendarmerie komot tanks try for stop de fire but as some house na wit plank deh not fit stop de fire quick.

Image copyright Joel Kouam Image example Fire fighters try for quench de fire

Na for dis market weh plenti business pipo from Igbo tribe for Nigeria get plenti shops.