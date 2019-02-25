Image copyright Getty Images

Di first winner for di 61st Academy Awards ceremony na Regina King for her role as best supporting actress in di feem, If Beale Street Could Talk.

King wey bring her mama come di ceremony begin praise am wen she collect di award say "My mama na like lighthouse and she na just everything (to me)" as water begin flow comot her eyes.

30 years afta ogbonge director Spike Lee release di feem Do The Right Thing, im don finally get im first Oscars for work im take im hand do (Im collect Honourary award for 2015). Lee win for best adapted screenplay for di feem BlacKkKlansman and im happy sotay, e jump on top actor Samuel L. Jackson wen im bin wan collect di award.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na Spike Lee second Academy Award afta im collect Honourary award for 2015 but di first for work of im hand

Di Sunday evening awards ceremony happun for Dolby Theatre (formerly Kodak Theatre) for Los Angeles, US and e start around 8pm on 24 February (2am Nigerian time on Monday 25 February).

Di biggest surprise of di night na wen dem announce di best film award wey go to Green Book by director Peter Farrelly. Di main award of di night beat oda feems like The Favourite, A Star is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Vice, Black Panther and Roma to win am.

Winners for 2019 Academy Awards

Best Film: Green Book - Peter Farrelly

Best Actress for Supporting Role : Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Actor for Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Best Director: Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

Best Actress: The Favourite - Olivia Colman

Best Actor: Rami Malek

Best Adapted Screenplay: #BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott

Best Foreign Language Film: Roma - Mexico

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Vice - Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Best Costume Design: Black Panther - Ruth E Carter

Best Production Design: Black Panther - Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

Best Original Score: Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson

Best Cinematography: Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Black Panther wey break many records last year, and wey pipo say carry better light shine ontop black pipo, don get three awards - best original score, best production design and best costume design.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Black Panther na number nine for feem wey make money pass all over di world

Ruth Carter, di woman wey collect di best costume design award for her work on Black Panther, make history as she na di first black woman to win am.