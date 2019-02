Image copyright Doodoo

Former president Jerry John Rawlings shock Ghanaians after video which show how he komot from en car enter road dey direct traffic go viral.

From di video which eyewitnesses say happen for Prampram road top, di traffic make thick for der sake of drivers just dey mess up.

But den Rawlings also dey en car inside wey he see situation so he enter di road den start dey direct dem.

You go hear am as he dey command "move back, move back" for di video inside.

People make excited say he manage bring discipline for there, which be one of en celebrated traits.