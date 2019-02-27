Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Muhammadu Buhari go rule Nigeria for anoda four years

Afta dem don announce result of Presidential election for all di states of di Federation, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari of di All Progressives Congress, APC, dey lead im opponent, Atiku Abubakar of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Wetin remain na for di Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to declare di winner.

Di Chairman of INEC Professor Mahmood Yakubu na im dey lead di final collation process for Abuja. Afta dem don count di vote finish for around 11.58pm on Tuesday, Yakubu tok say di commission go torchlight all di complains wey some party don make and dem go come back come finish di process.

Pipo for Nigeria bin go vote to choose di next President wey go run tins on February 23, 2019. Dis one na afta INEC first postpone di election based on logistics wahala.

For di result wey INEC don announce, President Buhari don score 15,191,847 votes while im closest opponent, Abubakar don score 11,262,978 votes. Omoyele Sowore wey bi di candidate of di Action Alliance Congress, AAC, na im come third with 33,953 votes.

Na 73 candidates dey find di Presido seat but di two main pipo be current President Muhammadu Buhari of APC and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of di PDP.

Di announcement of di result drag sotay e take two days as di 36 states inside di kontri bin first collate dia results before dem present am for di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation center for Abuja.

As e be so, President Buhari bin clear most of di Northern states wella but di figures of pipo wey show up to vote na di lowest since Naija return to democracy for 1999.

Atiku neva tok, but im party PDP don open mouth

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Atiku Abubakar na former vice president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007

Dem say make Nigerians reject di results from INEC until di Commission provide di data from di card reader accreditation at di polling units.

For social media, di hashtag #AtikuMakeThatCall dey trend, as pipo dey call on di PDP candidate to call Presido Buhari to accept say im lose di elections.

President Buhari thank Nigerians for dia support

Di current President no waste time to tell Nigeria pipo tank you say im go lead di kontri for second term as im follow tok say agriculture go kontinu to be part of di tins wey im administration go support wella.

'Make God bless our democracy and foreva bless di Federal Republic of Nigeria'.

Im and im political party APC neva respond to di allegation wey di major opposition party don yan.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di president bin cast im vote for im hometown, daura

How di voting go

Atiku Abubakar no get luck at all for im polling station inside Yola, di capital of im state Adamawa, but im deliver di state wen e come to total number of votes wit 410,266 while Buhari get 378,078.

Di current President, Buhari dust Atiku for im own state Katsina wit 1,232,133 votes wey pass di 308,056 wey Atiku get.

Dem bin first arrange di election for February 16, but INEC delay am last minute, come change di date to February 23; dis one vex voters especially di pipo wey travel to vote.

Dis postponement even make di major political parties dey drag diasef say dem wan join bodi wit INEC to rig di election.

Some pipo dey tok say violence boku for inside di election.