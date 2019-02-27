Image copyright Twitter/@eunice_atuejide Image example Eunice Atuejide bin announce her candidacy for July 20

Nigeria election bodi INEC don declare APC candidate, presido Muhammadu Buhari as di winner of di 2019 presidential election.

Im party APC come first and di main opposition PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar come second.

For many pipo, both APC and PDP na di same di same, and 2019 na im pipo feel say na time for anoda party to take over.

Na dis group of 'fresh' politicians for di Nigeria space dem begin call "Third Option." So how dem perform for di election?

Omoyele Sowore - AAC

Image example Oga Sowore bin want make Nigerians elect young pesin like am

Oga Sowore wey be di publisher of tori pipo Sahara Reporters, campaign as one of di youngest pipo for di election.

Im score 33,953 votes.

Most of di votes wey im party score, come from di south-south and south-west part of di kontri.

Kingsley Moghalu - YPP

Kingsley Moghalu - YPP

Oga Moghalu na im many bookuru pipo feel say be di "best pesin" to be presido of Nigeria.

Di former oga for Central Bank, score 21,886 votes across Nigeria.

Most of im votes come from di south-east part of di kontri and di FCT Abuja.

Fela Durotoye - ANN

Fela Durotoye - ANN

Di motivational speaker score 16,779 votes for di election.

Most of im high votes come from di south-west part of di kontri.

Eunice Atuejide happy for her 2k plus vote