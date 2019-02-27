Image copyright Miracle Center International Image example Pastor Nicolas suppose be one of di Presidential candidates wey rise from di #Nottoyoungtorun campaign

You sabi who Felix Nicolas be? Well na im party - Peoples Coalition Part cari di third most votes for di 2019 Presidential elections.

Di PCP cari 110,196 votes for final presidential election results.

Di presidential candidate for di party, Dr Felix Nicolas na one 37 year old pastor wey dey based for di American city of New York. E open church for dia wey im call Miracle Centre International.

According to di church website, e bin enta di United States afta im win di American Visa Lottery for 2004 and ten year later start di church.

Dr Nicolas bin run im candidacy as say im be party wey dey find security.

For interview, im tell tori pipo say e bin no comot Nigeria because e no get opportunities but because e n safe, so foreign investors no go come.

But for December last year, di PCP sha decide to join bodi with eight oda political parties to appoint CUPP as consensus candidate.

