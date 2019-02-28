Image copyright Getty Images Image example Senegal Presido Macky Sall fit enta for im second term for office

Senegal Presido Macky Sall fit enta for im second term for office if we go believe wetin im Prime Minister dey tok.

According to Mohammed Dionne, di first results wey dey comot show say oga Sall don collect reach fifty seven percent of di votes for di election wey happun on Sunday.

Macky Sall contest for presidency with four oda challengers but don receive accuse say e no gree allow im main rivals contest for di elections.

Two popular pipo wey suppose follow am contest for dis election, see say road block got dem because dem bin don collect conviction for corruption case before.

Na only five politicians bin compete for dis election, wen for di last election, na 12 bin compete.

Image copyright AFP Image example Oga Sall build im goment on infrastructure wey include dis Senegambia bridge to make waka easy enta di two kontris

But Idrissa Seck and Ousmane Sonko, wey be two of di opposition don tok say no bodi don win up to fifty percent and dis election go enta second round.

Macky Sall first enta office for 2012 and focus wella on top infrastructure and to boost di economy of di kontri to be one of di highest for Africa. But critics don tok say dat one no change di lives of ordinary pipo for Senegal.

Di kontri neva experience coup for dia history before and don transfer democratic power twice as dem call am one of di stable kontris for Africa.

More than 6.6 million pipo vote inside di kontri election from within and overseas.