Image copyright Saraki Image example Bukola Saraki no dey return to National Assembly afta im loss election.

Na on February 23 Nigeria hold Presidential and National Assembly elections to elect both President and Senators and House of Representatives candidates into di National Assembly.

Dis na some of di big big senators wey lose dia seat and no go return to di next National Assembly wey go start on May 29th.

Bukola Saraki

Na im be di senate president since 2015 wey APC win elections and e leave di party to PDP afta e get disagreements with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Since after di result comot some pipo dey see am as di end of di Saraki political dynasty for Kwara State.

Di fact say Kwara govnor na im pesin dat one no help Saraki as e fail to win im senate seat.

Many pipo say dem dey wait to see how di next four years go be for Saraki since di pesin wey e support for President Atiku Abubakar no also make am, dat one for be consolation for am.

Shehu Sani

Image copyright TWITTER/SHEHUSANI Image example Shehu Sani na di current senator wey dey represent Kaduna Central

Dis popular Kaduna central senator dey among those wey no go go back senate.

Senator Sani wey enter senate in 2015 start to dey get problems with im govnor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna state and dis one fit join wetin affect im re-election bid.

E leave APC enter Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) afta e no get ticket to contest but APC candidate Uba Sani defeat am for re-election.

George Akume

Image copyright GEORGEAKUME Image example George Akume na di current senator wey dey represent Benue North West

George Akume na govnor of Benue State and e dey represent Benue-West for senate.

Na PDP dey rule im state while di Senator dey with APC.

Di recent clashes between farmers and herders na im pipo dey suspect say affect Akume wey make am lose to di PDP candidate for di state.

Godswill Akpabio

Image copyright TWITTER/AKPABIO Image example Godswill Akpabio na di current senator wey dey represent Akwa Ibom North-West (Ikot Ekpene)

Former govnor of Akwa Ibom enter senate for 2015 after im term expire as govnor.

Di Senator decamp to APC and na PDP dey rule di state wey e come from and dis na wetin some pipo tink say affect am.

During campaign Akpabio promise President Buhari 10 million votes from di South-South but unfortunately e no even fit win im own seat.