Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example President Akufo-Addo admit say de Ghana cedi tear chain true-true, but he dey give assurance say esan go arrest am

Ghana President Akufo-Addo say he make basaa sake of de way de Ghana cedi dey depreciate nu dey worry kɛkɛ.

Since de year start, Bloomberg report say de Ghana cedi just dey lose value by 8.6 percent, from Ghc4.9 de in January de cedi now dey at about Ghc5.4 to one dollar.

"I know say businessmen den people for Ghana make worried sake of de cedi depreciation. A make weak den basaa about am.," President Akufo-Addo reveal as he dey commission factory for Kpone yestee.

Esan give assurance say want government dey do everything so say dem go san arrest den restore de cedi.

Since de Ghana cedi start dey depreciate, businessmen, importers den exporters for Ghana make basaa sake of de dollar rate dey spoil dema business profits.

Executive Secretary for Importers and Exporters Association Ghana, Samson Awingobit talk BBC Pidgin say "every week we dey see new dynamics in di cedi which dey depreciate, if government go fit sustain di cedi for like one month den businessmen go fit plan."

Despite these concerns, Bank of Ghana say de fundamentals of de Ghanaian economy be solid so things go make fine soon.