Image copyright AFP Image example Oga Buhari victory na front-page news for Nigeria

Nigerian pipo don re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari for anoda four-year term.

Im main rival, Atiku Abubakar wey get second place, don say di election na "sham" and im promise to challenge di result for court.

Dis na five tins wey we don learn from di election wey get plenti kwanta inside.

1. E break many records - for di wrong reasons

As na 73 millions dey eligible to vote, dis suppose be Africa biggest election for history - but na only a third of di electorate show face to vote.

So wetin suppose be election wey go break record, actually break record but na for reason wey pipo no expect.

Di 2019 general election naim get di lowest turnout since Nigeria return to democracy 20 years ago.

All over di kontri, turnout of voters don dey reduce steady since 2003. Di way e dey reduce - especially for di south - fit mean say pipo no too get believe for di political powers wey dey and wetin dem fit do for di common man. E be like voters no care again.

2. Buhari na still big name for north

Di man wey carry second and di main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, tok say mago-mago enta how dem take do count-count of votes.

Im wonder say how e be say for Akwa Ibom, wey be one of di areas im get mouth pass, di total number of pipo wey vote dia dey 50% less for dis election than di 2015 election.

Normal-normal Buhari dey always get strong hand for di northern side of di kontri, wia dem believe say im na man of di pipo wey no get stain for bodi, Im numbers don remain for dia like e don dey for di past five presidential elections.

Di number of pipo wey comot to vote for di southern region of Nigeria dey low pass how e don be before. Dis na areas wey oga Abubakar don hope say e go kolobi plenty votes.

For press statement on Wednesday, im torchlight how na only 29% of di pipo comot to vote for Akwa Ibom. Oga Abubakar say di number from 2015 election pass dis year own and e say di reason na "voter suppression" - that na say some pipo force voters to lose dia ginger to vote.

Atiku win for di south, but di number of votes e collect no reach to close di gap of oga Buhari four million votes.

3. Say security wahala fit dey no stop Buhari supporters

Oga Abubakar also ask why di areas for north wey Islamist militant group Boko Haram don cause serious problems for, manage to get plenti pipo wey comot to vote.

Borno and Yobe states for di north-east na areas wey ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) get strong mouth. Dia supporters for dis areas no dey take dem joke, even though security palava don make more dan two million pipo run comot to anoda place wey dey safe.

Di The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrange plans for 400,000 internally displaced pipo to vote inside or near di camp dem dey live now.

Many pipo for di region come out to vote in big-big numbers although on election day, Boko Haram and anoda group, di so-called Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) attack dem.

Image copyright AFP Image example No more presidential election posters for anoda four years

But violence also dey for di southern part of di kontri including Rivers state. Because of di gbege, voting no happun for two local goment areas and e fit don affect pipo spirit for di state to come out and vote, according to wetin Idayat Hassan, from di Abuja-based Centre for Democracy and Development, tell BBC Newsday programme.

Again, dis wan fit don affect oga Abubakar total votes wey suppose come to am, as im win 74% of votes wey pipo for di state cast.

4. Di delay affect di two candidates

INEC delay di election by one week because of logistics problems.

Dis decision make pipo wey don already travel to dia home towns to vote para well-well. Because e go mean say na double journey dem go now do if dem wan vote.

But, dis delay go don affect supporters from di two candidates di same way.

5. Electronic voting dey - maybe - more transparent

Some sabi pipo don suggest say di electronic voting system wey di kontri use don make am hard for pipo to do mistake and for mago-mago to enta di results.

Although tori comot from some areas say di machine to verify voters no gree work, many believe say di new technology don make pipo understand how voters dey behave for election. Dem say di technology fit don make mago-mago reduce.