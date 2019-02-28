Dem no support media player for your device Nigeria 2019 Elections: Benue State goment house security beat, harass BBC Reporter

Di reporter bin dey Benue State to cover both di presidential and national assembly elections wey happun on 23 February. Di mata happun on Wednesday 27 February, for front of di goment house for di capital city of Makurdi as di reporter find hersef inside palava wey wan shele between Senator George Akume of di All Progressive Congress Party, wey dey jubilate say dia party win presidential elections and security of di goment house wey dey guard govnor Samuel Ortom of di opposition party, People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Di BBC reporter wey happun to dey around dia dat time, comot phone to record wetin dey happen, but one security officer seize her phone and threaten to delete all di foto and video ontop although she tell am say "I be journalist" many times. But one policewoman from nowia begin to beat di reporter, as anoda pesin - PDP supporter - cari stick to join for di beating.

Na until wen di reporter manage to follow di Benue State commissioner of police Omololu Bishi for phone, wey im come order di security officers to stop and release di reporter, na im she get chance to free from dia hand.

Wen BBC Pidgin call am on Thursday, oga Bishi tok say di police neva begin investigation as dem dey wait for report from di BBC reporter.

"Report no be somethin wey dem dey do ontop phone. I expect her to come to my office and we go immediately begin investigation", tok Bishi.

How di gbege take happun

Senator George Akume of di All Progressive Party and im supporters enta streets of Makurdi to celebrate afta di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare President Muhammadu Buhari winner for di presidential election.

Our reporter start to follow di procession from Wurukun area and wen dem come near di goment house, Akume and im supporter come move go di area wey goment house dey to use turn around. Dis one come make di security pipo dey on alert as tension begin rise.

Dis dey happun as di governor of Benue State Samuel Ortom dey hold meeting wit some of di People's Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholder for di state.

As some of Akume supporters begin near di goment house gate, di tension come reach high level. Around dis time, di BBC reporter begin use phone record di whole gbege.