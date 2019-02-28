France on Thursday evening congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for im re-election

Di French goment say dem go continue to stand by Nigeria and to provide di kontri full support for di implementation of di kontri priorities, especially as e concern economic arrangement wey go make dem not to rely heavily on oil, job creation, counterterrorism and the fight against corruption.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on top im re-election for a new presidential term.

Inside telephone conversation wit President Buhari on Thursday, King Salman wey be di Custodian of di Two Holy Mosque dem wish Nigerian President success and good health for di im second term in office.

Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, also sent congratulobia message

Di Russian Ambassador expresse hope say di Nigerian President second term in office go be like further enhancements of join-bodi and padi padi cooperation and closer contacts between Nigeria and Russia.

President Buhari has also received congratulobia message from Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya.