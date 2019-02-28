Dangote don become di 64th richest pesin for world

Image copyright STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN Image example Aliko Dangote don dey successful from cement, enter sugar, to oil business

Africa richest man Aliko Dangote don climb up for di list of richest pipo for world afta im total net worth rise from $10.8 billion to $16.6 billion in just 24 hours.

Dis increase for Dangote net worth don place di billionaire as number 64 for list of 500 richest pipo for world inside di Bloomberg Billionaire list.

Dangote na di only Nigerian wey dey di list and im still maintain im position as di richest pesin for Africa.

Oda Africans wey dey di world richest pipo list na Nicky Oppenheimer from South Africa at number 216 wit net worth of $7.05 billion, Johann Rupert from South Africa at number 225 wit $6.92 billion, Nassef Sawiris from Egypt at number 228 wit net worth of $6.83 billion, Natie Kirsh from South Africa at number 263 wit net worth of $6.10 billion and Naguib Sawiris from Egypt at number 331 wit $5.12 billion.

Dangote na di owner of Dangote Industries wey dey produce sugar, salt, flour, fertiliser and food wey dem package.