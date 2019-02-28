Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don hail Senagal President wey win second term on Thursday.

Senegal President Macky Sall on Thursday win second term of five years afta Sunday election.

Im bin win 58.27% of di votes for di poll wia four oda candidates contest wit am but pipo dey accuse am say im block way for im main rivals to run for di election.

Court bin bar Sall two main rivals wey be Khalifa Sall (im no relate to di president) and former Dakar mayor Karim Wade to contest for di election on top corruption charges.

Idrissa Seck, wey be former prime minister and three oda opposition candidates don reject di results but dem say to carry di mata go court no go get any head.

Candidates wey no dey happy wit di results get three days to go challenge am for court.