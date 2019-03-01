Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha don give dia support to govnorship candidates from oda party wey no be APC

National working committee (NWC) of di All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday suspend two of dia top-top members - Ibikunle Amosu and Rochas Okorocha, according to local tori.

Amosu, wey be governor of Ogun State and Okorocha, di Imo States govnor chop di suspension on Friday afternoon for Abuja wia dia party claim say di two members involve for "anti-party activities".

Di two of dem never react to di tori of dia suspension.

APC also draw di attention of INEC national executive committee to let dem know say di two members no dey active again.

More tori to come...