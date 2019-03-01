Image copyright Getty Images

Di leaders of di National Peace Committee(NPC) don meet wit di Presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday.

Di tok-tok happun behind close doors for Atiku house for Asokoro and Former military Head of State and Chairman of the NPC, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah and other members of di group attend.

Abdusalami tell tori pipo afta di meeting say dia mission na to douse tension wey dey rise afta di presidential election.

Di meeting dey come afta Atiku reject di result of di election come say im go challenge am for court.

Oda pipo wey dey di meeting na Atiku running mate, Peter Obi, Senate President Bukola Saraki, PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus, Speaker of di House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and oda PDP leaders.

Meanwhile di NPC bin don meet wit di Vice President Yemi Osinbajo behind closed doors too for Aso Villa in Abuja.

"As e dey so, tension dey high and we need to see how we fit calm am. We don come to listen to di complain from PDP. We go continue to dey shuttle to see how we fit make sure say di peace dey maintain." Na so Abdusalami tok.

Di two main parties PDP and APC bin follow sign peace accord for December 2018 to keep peace before, during and afta di 2019 elections.