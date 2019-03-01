Image copyright Rivers State Government House Image example Guvnor Wike and di SDP Deputy Guvnorship Candidate Christopher Udume wey just defect

Accord Party govnorship candidate for Rivers state South-West Nigeria, Dumo Lulu-Briggs say im remain di guvnorship candidate of di Party.

Dis wan na afta Federal High Court on Thursday order INEC for Rivers State to replace di Accord Party Govnorship candidate name.

Lulu-Briggs Campaign Organization through dia tok-tok pesin Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo release statement wey say dem don file stay of execution and appeal against di judgement wey Justice E. A Obile give say Precious Baridoo naim be di correct guvnorship candidate of Accord Party for di state.

Ijuye-Dagogo, acuse di judge wey deliver di judgemnet of partiality say dem don already write petition to National Judicial Council against di judge on top dis matter.

Di statement also point finger say opposition get hand for wetin happun to use court knock out any strong pesin wey dey contest di guvnorship election.

More support for Wike

Meanwhile di deputy govnorship Candidate of di Social Democratic Party, SDP. Christopher Udume don defect to di opposition PDP declare im support for Wike re-election as guvnor.

Oda executives wey follow am defect na di Publicity Secretary, Inime Righteous, Secretary, Cotterell Tumbodiaa, Financial Secretary, Adol Ibeka and oda local goment chairmen of di Party.

Guvnor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike wey receive dem for goment House Port Harcourt say God and di pipo of di state don secure im re-election.

Im add say with di defection of di SDP deputy guvnorship candidate, di party no get candidate again as dat na constitutional requirement for di election wey say each party wey dey contest must get guvnor and deputy guvnorship candidates.