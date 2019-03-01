Image copyright Getty Images Image example America President Donald Trump and Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey shake hnd for dia joint press conference for White House on April 30, 2018

America don congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari ontop im re-election victory.

Inside statement wey Secretary of di State Michael Pompeo sign, di United States also sama greeting give di Nigerian pipo wey participate for di election jejely, draw ear give jaguda pipo wey do violence harm pipo, affect di electoral process.

"We note di assessment of di international and domestic observers dem wey tok say di election dey credible overall, even though say violence follow and wuru-wuru enter."

"We also congratulate di oda candidates dem say dem participate for di electoral process jejel."

"We call on all Nigerians to make sure say di state elections next week dey sucessful." Na so Pompeo tok.

America also tok say dem remain committed to join body wit Nigeria to achieve ogbonge peace and prosperity for di two kontries.