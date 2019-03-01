Image example Al-Shabab still get control of most part of central and soth Somalia.

No less dan 20 pipo die plus anoda 60 wunjure Thursday night for two suicide bomb attack wey happun for Mogadishu, Somalia last night.

Di first attack bin happun for front of Maka Almukaran Hotel, and di second one na car bomb wey blow for di same road few minutes afta di first one.

As di two bomb blow finish, Al-Shabaab gunmen continue wit gunshots.

Till now di gunmen dey inside one building near dey hotel and dem no fit escape as dem and security forces dey do gun battle since yesterday.