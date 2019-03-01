Image copyright @jimiagbaje/ Twitter

As Nigeria dey ginger to do govnorship election March 9 2019, Lagos residents don enta social media wit di hashtag #OtogeLagos (enof is enof Lagos) take argue on top twitter, tins wey dem want make e happun for di state as e happun for Kwara afta last week elections.

For di national assembly election wey Nigeria just finish, Bukola Saraki, wey be former governor for Kwara state and di present senate president no win im position back.

Just like wetin happun to Saraki, some Lagos residents dey ginger say make Bola Tinubu, wey be di former govnor of di state and national leader of di All Progressives Congress, wey many pipo see as godfada- no get any say inside di state.

How can one man decide who becomes the Oba,Governor, senators, member's of House of Reps and Assembly. How can one man decide ministers a,ambassadors and board members from Lagos .Yet ,he is not son of the soil .What is wrong with people self .It is colonialism #OtogeLagos — I am for 3% vote for GB from SE&SS (@alphaolive) March 1, 2019

The greatest hypocrisy is when you prise the #OtogeKwara and condemn #OtogeLagos what exactly is the difference between what Tinubu is doing in Lagos and what Saraki did in ilorin? — IG Hayordelevic (@Hayordelevic) March 1, 2019

It has come to my understanding dat all of those people trending #OtogeLagos don't even knw its meaning coz they're from east.



People like UCHE only knew OTOGE was used to unseat one @bukolasaraki



OTOGE is not a voodoo used in sacking politicians



It means Enough Is Enough pic.twitter.com/65rrb85zfw — Madam Ó TÓ GÉ (@MissOzil10) February 28, 2019

If you think what happened in Kwara is impossible in Lagos, wait till 9th March. #OtogeLagos is a very appropriate name for Tinubu's coming doom. — OONI OF ABUJA (@Deji_OoniAbj) February 28, 2019

Someone said "Tinubu built Lagos. When Federal Government withheld their allocation for years, he provided enough money to sustain the state"



Good points.



But does it also mean he should ride on the will of Lagosian?

Should he decide who be and who be not? #OtogeLagos — Ak (@ak_cute115) March 1, 2019

But e still get some oda pipo wey no gbadu di #OtogeLagos movement.

Dis set of pipo reason say oga Tinubu don really try well-well for di state and na im make Lagos become wetin e be today.

#OtogeLagos

Every tribe deserve a political icon, one who would stand for his race & generation. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of the few elites who stand firmly to protect the heritage of the Yoruba land. however, the game of politics in Nigeria depends on the fastest. — Dosunmu Owolabi Albert (@AlbertDosunmu) February 28, 2019

Lmaooooo!



Trending #OtogeLagos is just like saying #OtogeBuhari



Some folks made Lagos a continent on it own while some people came turning kwara to a village.



The difference is crystal clear. — Madam Ó TÓ GÉ (@MissOzil10) February 28, 2019

Political Stupidity is when you think what worked in Kwara works in Lagos. Is Tinubu Saraki? Whoever sold that dummy to the anti-Tinubu elements has scammed them. It won't work. @AsiwajuTinubu has made Lagos to move on while those who held Kwara kept it down for years #OtogeLagos — Semiu Okanlawon (@sokanlawon) March 1, 2019

As you trend #OtogeLagos those perceptive among you know that this was the man who engineered the modern Lagos you now see. The IGR billions your pay masters are salivating over was just millions before he came. His team built up Lagos. He earned his stripes.

Your masters didn't! pic.twitter.com/0Vcf3CTayR — Olufemi Adebimpe (@femiadebimpe) March 1, 2019

As dis wan dey happun, Lagos state police tok-tok pesin Chike Oti say make pipo no blame dem for di gbege wey happun for di "Free Lagos" press conference yesterday.

Oga Chika tell BBC say na di organizers of di group suppose take di blame sake of say dem no organise am for way wey go make peace and security dey plusay dem no let police know about dia meeting.

"As e be so dis pipo start wetin dem start and along di line jaduda pipo come go hijack am. "

"We get informate say serious disorder dey go on for dia and no so we move go dia to stop am."

"Police no interrupt dia assembly, wen those of dem wey organize di assembly see say tins don backfire, dem begin dey look for epp, dey call police even though dem no even carry us along." Na so Oti tok