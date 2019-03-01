#OtogeLagos: Why Lagos residents dey hala 'enof is enof' ontop social media?
As Nigeria dey ginger to do govnorship election March 9 2019, Lagos residents don enta social media wit di hashtag #OtogeLagos (enof is enof Lagos) take argue on top twitter, tins wey dem want make e happun for di state as e happun for Kwara afta last week elections.
For di national assembly election wey Nigeria just finish, Bukola Saraki, wey be former governor for Kwara state and di present senate president no win im position back.
Just like wetin happun to Saraki, some Lagos residents dey ginger say make Bola Tinubu, wey be di former govnor of di state and national leader of di All Progressives Congress, wey many pipo see as godfada- no get any say inside di state.
But e still get some oda pipo wey no gbadu di #OtogeLagos movement.
Dis set of pipo reason say oga Tinubu don really try well-well for di state and na im make Lagos become wetin e be today.
As dis wan dey happun, Lagos state police tok-tok pesin Chike Oti say make pipo no blame dem for di gbege wey happun for di "Free Lagos" press conference yesterday.
Oga Chika tell BBC say na di organizers of di group suppose take di blame sake of say dem no organise am for way wey go make peace and security dey plusay dem no let police know about dia meeting.
"As e be so dis pipo start wetin dem start and along di line jaduda pipo come go hijack am. "
"We get informate say serious disorder dey go on for dia and no so we move go dia to stop am."
"Police no interrupt dia assembly, wen those of dem wey organize di assembly see say tins don backfire, dem begin dey look for epp, dey call police even though dem no even carry us along." Na so Oti tok