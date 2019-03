Image copyright APC Image example President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari say tins go tough in di next four years of im administration.

Di president make dis declaration on Friday as im ministers and oda members of di Federal Executive Council waka go Aso Rock to hail am for im re-election victory.

"My last four years, I think go dey tough. Pipo dey ungrateful, na im make wen I dey do campaign, I dey remind dem of di main tins wey we party promise dem".

President Muhammadu Buhari win di last Saturday presidential election for 19 states wit 15,191,847 votes to beat di main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party PDP wey get 11,255,978 votes and win 18 states.

E say wetin dem go focus on na security mata, economic transformation and to fight corruption.

Di president say as im get strength to go do campaign for all di 36 states for di kontri, e show say im dey medically fit and im ready to lead di kontri for di next four years.