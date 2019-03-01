Image example INEC Returning officers dey fill result sheets afta February 23 Presidential election

Nigeria election office don set new date to conduct supplementary elections for all di place dem cancel results for 23 February election inside Rivers State.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC say di supplementary elections for National Assembly elections go hold on on 9 March 2019 di same day wey Govnorship and State House of Assembly Elections go hold across Nigeria.

INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Festus Okoye announce dis one for Abuja afta di Commission meet with Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Dis one mean say for Rivers State, supplementary election go hold for Akuku Toru and Bonny local goment areas wia election no hold at all wey be as well as di four local goment wia dem cancel result wey be Ikwerre, Okrika, Ahoada West and Emohua local goment areas.

Di supplementary election go also provide result for di two senatorial districts Rivers East and Rivers West and five federal constituencies wia elections dey inconclusive.

Dis constituencies include Asari Toru/Akuku Toru, Degema/Bonny, Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, Ikwerre/Emohua and Okrika/Ogu-Bolo.