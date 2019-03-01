Image copyright Hussaini Abdul Image example Some Zamfara refugees leaving their villag

Nigeria police on Friday confam say lack of good mobile network no allow dem hear from DPO wey dey Kwari, Shinkafi local goment after eyewitness say gunmen enta dia village kill 31 pipo on Thursday.

One eyewitness Isah Attahiru wey speak to BBC on Thursday yan say some gunmen attack Kwari villagers as market day dey happun around 3pm and kill 31 pipo, injure many and some wey run enter bush still dey missing.

Tok tok pesin for Zamfara Police Command DSP Shehu Muhammad wey BBC contact few hours after di kasala happun on Thursday say e go contact di DPO den call back.

But up till Friday, nearly 24 hrs after di killings Nigeria Police say dem never fully get briefing and network dey poor so dem no fit reach DPO.

Image copyright Hussaini Abdul Image example Police parade some suspected bandits arrested in Zamfara for January

"After you (BBC) alert me, I make calls to confam say yes kasala happun for di area but we no fit reach DPO since yesterday because network poor for dat side, so we no fit confam pipo wey die or loss but as soon as we get dat one i go contact una." Na so DSP Shehu tok.

According to Isah wey di thing happun for dia village, Thursday na market day for dia village and pipo dey always full and from nowhere dem just hear gunshots.

"As we hear gunshots everybody start to run, some enter bush while some get injury but after the thing subside we carry 31 corpses go bury, some injured dey hospital and we still dey comb bushes to search for missing pipo."

Dis no be di first time wey Zamfara State dey see dis kain problems, for years now di issue of kidnapping and banditry dey disturb di state.