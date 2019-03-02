Image copyright Facebook.com/Ichenwo Goodluck Image example Di women wey do di demonstration say di killings dey pain mama dem for di community wella.

One group of women on Saturday do peaceful demonstration inside one of di riverine community wey suffer heavy gbege during di 23 February general elections for Nigeria.

Di women for Abonnena town inside Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers state, south-south Nigeria cry out bitter sake of last Saturday election gbege wey according to dem kill at least 30 pipo.

Tonye Briggs Oniyide and Nimi Thom-Manuel wey be leaders of di women wey do di demonstration tell tori pipo say di killilings dey pain mama dem for di community wella.

Tori be say gun shots between jaguda pipo and sojas for di area no allow di National Assembly and Presidential election hold dat day.

Na dis one make Nigeria election office INEC cancell election for plenti parts of Rivers State.

BBC News Pidgin gada say as at Saturday 2 March, army still dey find some of di boys weyshoot gun for di area and tori be say oda villagers don run enter mangrove out of fear to go hide.

INEC don fix 9 March as new date to conduct fresh elections for areas like Abonnema wey gbege bin happun on 23 February.